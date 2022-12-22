Sports

ODSS Bears move into second place in District 4/10 standings

December 22, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boys’ hockey team has moved into second place in the District 4 /10 standings after a win over the Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute (CCVI) Spartans from Guelph at Tony Rose arena on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Bears took three losses early in the season but are now on a five-game winning streak.

Friday’s game against CCVI saw the Bears take an early lead. There wasn’t much scoring in the game but the Bears kept up the pressure and spent a lot of time on the attack in the Spartan’s zone.

Going into the third period, the Bears were leading 3-1.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the final frame and the Bears left the ice with the 3-1 win and two more points for the season.

“I think it was a good team effort,” said Bears left winger, Ethan Josephson, after the game. “We came out a little weak at the start of the season but we’ve [been] working a lot on break-outs to get into their end and really take advantage of those opportunities.”

It was a low-scoring game, but a lot of that had to do with the Spartan’s goalie who played well. The Bears peppered him with shots throughout the game.

“It was a pretty good game,” Ethan said. “We’ve been on a hot streak recently and we just want to continue that. We came out strong in the first two periods but kind of let up in the third, but we became strong in the last five minutes.”

Ethan said the team is getting better and gelling as a squad as the season goes on.

“A lot of us came [from] different teams and different levels, so it took us a while to get to know one another and really work as a team. Now that we’ve had this time and a lot of practices and tournaments, we’re coming together and working as a team and making the unselfish plays to get those goals,” he noted.

The Bears have now moved into second place with a 6-3-0 record and 12 points – one point behind the first-place team from John F. Ross.

Centre Wellington District High School is in third place with 11 points, followed by Centennial Collegiate in fourth with eight points.

The Bears will return to home ice at Tony Rose arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when they will host Norwell District Secondary School.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters receives over $800,000 for first MRI machine

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents will soon have access to another diagnostic service at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), with ...

Five local charities receive booster grant funding from Dufferin Community Foundation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has provided five local charities with funding through their Booster Grant program. The ...

Community mourns passing of local advocate and leader 

By Zachary Roman Caledon residents are mourning the loss of one of the community’s strongest activists. Jennifer (Jenni) Le Forestier passed away on Dec. 9 ...

Town of Orangeville prepares to respond to severe winter storm event

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for a severe winter storm beginning on Thursday, December 22 and lasting into the holiday weekend. The storm ...

Tips for staying safe through the worst of the winter season

By Brian Lockhart When the snow flies you should be prepared for what winter weather can do if you find yourself in a situation you ...

Alder pool opening postponed to spring of 2023 due to supply chain issues

Due to challenges sourcing the specific stainless steel required to complete construction on the two pools located at the Alder Recreation Centre, the renovation has ...

Council looks to address modified muffler noise

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville council is looking to update and modernize its noise bylaw to address outdated language and the issue of modified muffler systems ...