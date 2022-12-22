ODSS Bears move into second place in District 4/10 standings

December 22, 2022

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boys’ hockey team has moved into second place in the District 4 /10 standings after a win over the Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute (CCVI) Spartans from Guelph at Tony Rose arena on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Bears took three losses early in the season but are now on a five-game winning streak.

Friday’s game against CCVI saw the Bears take an early lead. There wasn’t much scoring in the game but the Bears kept up the pressure and spent a lot of time on the attack in the Spartan’s zone.

Going into the third period, the Bears were leading 3-1.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the final frame and the Bears left the ice with the 3-1 win and two more points for the season.

“I think it was a good team effort,” said Bears left winger, Ethan Josephson, after the game. “We came out a little weak at the start of the season but we’ve [been] working a lot on break-outs to get into their end and really take advantage of those opportunities.”

It was a low-scoring game, but a lot of that had to do with the Spartan’s goalie who played well. The Bears peppered him with shots throughout the game.

“It was a pretty good game,” Ethan said. “We’ve been on a hot streak recently and we just want to continue that. We came out strong in the first two periods but kind of let up in the third, but we became strong in the last five minutes.”

Ethan said the team is getting better and gelling as a squad as the season goes on.

“A lot of us came [from] different teams and different levels, so it took us a while to get to know one another and really work as a team. Now that we’ve had this time and a lot of practices and tournaments, we’re coming together and working as a team and making the unselfish plays to get those goals,” he noted.

The Bears have now moved into second place with a 6-3-0 record and 12 points – one point behind the first-place team from John F. Ross.

Centre Wellington District High School is in third place with 11 points, followed by Centennial Collegiate in fourth with eight points.

The Bears will return to home ice at Tony Rose arena on Tuesday, Jan. 10, when they will host Norwell District Secondary School.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.

