ODSS Bears move into fourth place in District 4/10 hockey standings

December 14, 2023

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlet Bears have moved into fourth place in the District 4/10 standings after a 5-2 win over the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals on Royals home ice in Shelburne on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The Bears have had a back-and-forth season so far this year.

They lost their first game by a single goal, then rebounded in the second game of the season with a win.

They won their third time on the ice but dropped game four.

On Monday, Dec. 4, they hosted Bishop Macdonell at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville in front of a huge and enthusiastic hometown crowd. The Bears had a stellar game and dominated the ice for much of the game.

They left with an 8-3 win – their third win of the season. Two days later, they gave up a loss to Norwell District High School on Norwell’s home ice.

The win over CDDHS moved the Bears up to fourth place in the division standings with a 4-3 record and eight points for the season.

Norwell District Secondary Schools is currently in first place in the District standings with an undefeated 6-0 record.

They are followed by the team from John F. Ross. Centennial Collegiate in Guelph, which is in third place. St. James has dropped to fifth place, followed by Bishop Macdonnel and Centre Wellington District High School.

The Bears were up against Centennial Collegiate on Thursday, Dec. 14, with results unavailable at press time.

They are slated to play their final game of this year on Dec. 18 against Bishop Macdonnell before the Christmas Break.

The Bears will return to home ice at Tony Rose Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 9, to host the Norwell District Secondary School Reds.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.

