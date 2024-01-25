ODSS Bears in good position for District playoffs

January 25, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

With one game left on the regular season schedule, the Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears boys’ hockey team is in a good place in the leading lineup.

The Bears have an 8-3 record, are in third place in the standings, and still have time to move up a notch.

The team from ODSS is currently on a five-game winning streak, having won their last game 3-2 over Norwell District Secondary School on Jan. 17.

The playoffs for the District 4/10 championship will get underway on Feb. 13, with an opening-round battle between the last-place teams to see which squad will get the bottom berth in the playoff lineup. The quarter-final round will start on Feb. 14, with the semi-finals scheduled for Feb. 22.

The District Championships will get underway on Feb. 26.

Currently, the team from John F. Ross is leading the District with a 9-1 record and 18 points.

In second place, St. James has a 9-2 record and 18 points.

Behind ODSS, in fourth place, Norwell District has a 7-2 record. They are followed by Centennial Collegiate, Centre Wellington, Bishop Macdonnel, Centre Dufferin, and Erin District.

The Bears have had a good season. They had a rocky start and took some losses but turned it around, started winning, and kept up the momentum.

Under the leadership of coach Justin Davis, the team is playing well and is very fast on the ice.

The team will get a three-week break before getting back on the ice to play their final regular season game.

That game will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6, on home ice at Tony Rose Arena.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.

