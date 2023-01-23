ODSS Bears boy’s hockey team one point out of first place

January 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boy’s hockey team is just one point behind John F. Ross in the District standings.

The Bears lost three games early in the season which put them behind, but they now are running on a seven-game winning streak.

Two of the Bears’ losses were at the hands of the first-place Ross team.

The squad’s latest outing on Thursday, January 12, pitted the Bears against Erin District High School.

The game was tied at two in the second period. The Bears scored on a nice quick shot from the point that gave them a one-goal lead.

Neither team could score in the third period and the Bears left the ice with a 3-2 win to give them an 8-3 win for the season so far – good for 16 points.

Ross is a head with a single point with 17 points, and an 8-1 record.

Behind the Bears, in third place, Centre Wellington District High School has a 7-1 record and 15 points. They are followed by St. James with nine points and a 4-5 record.

Centennial Collegiate is in the number five spot.

The Bears have one more game in the regular season schedule.

On Tuesday, February 7, they will host St. James at Tony Rose arena with a 2:00 p.m. start.

The District playoffs will get underway with the quarter-finals beginning on Monday, February 13.

Semi-finals are scheduled for February 22, and February 23.

The champion final between the two remaining teams will take place on March 1.

The championship team will qualify to go to the regional-level competition at CWOSSA in March.

Readers Comments (0)