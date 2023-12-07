Sports

ODDS girls’ hockey team takes third place in District 10 standings

December 7, 2023

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlet Bears girls’ hockey team is having a good season but is still trying to get its record on the plus side.

The Bears have a 2-3 record with three games left on the regular season schedule.

Five high school teams have entered District 10 competition this season, and there is a lot of talent on the ice.

Many of the players have experience playing rep hockey with local teams, so the quality of play on the ice is making for a very competitive high school season this year.

The Bears took a 6-2 loss in their opening game against John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute on Nov. 6.

They bounced back with a 6-2 win over St. James in game two of the season.

A loss in game three gave them a 1-2 record. A third loss to Centennial Collegiate on Nov. 20 left them struggling to make a comeback.

They delivered another win on Nov. 30 on home ice at the Tony Rose Arena when they shut out the St. James Lions 13-0.

After the weekend, Centre Wellington is leading the District, going undefeated after four games. John F. Ross is in second place with a 3-0 record.

The Scarlet Bears are in third place, followed by Centennial Collegiate and St. James.

For District 10, the regular season schedule runs through to Feb. 6, before the Bears head into the playoffs.

The Scarlet Bears will be back on home ice at Tony Rose Arena on Thursday, Dec. 7, when they will host the squad from Centennial Collegiate.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.


