NVCA rallies people to plant trees along Mono Centre Creek

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The effort to repopulate Mono Centre Creek with native vegetation is taking root this weekend.

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority is rallying people to help plant trees and shrubs along the creek on May 11, starting at 9 a.m. Planting trees will help enhance fish and wildlife habitat, shade the stream, reduce erosion, and capture carbon.

Shannon Stephens, the authority’s Healthy Waters Program coordinator, said as many as 100,000 trees are planted through the watershed throughout the season.

Pre-registration is required. That can be done by way of the NVCA website, at its events page.

Mono Centre Creek is a trout and salmon waterway at the headwaters of four river systems. And repopulating vegetation there is all the more important as trout and salmon are sensitive to water temperature.

Trees shade waterways, keeping the temperature favourable for fish, Stephens said. And shading the waters helps aquatic insects thrive. Those insects are food for many fish species.

“We kind of help those fish survive, especially in light of climate change,” Stephens said.

She said more than 1,000 people participate in the spring planting. Participants for the Mono Centre Creek event can meet at 754387 Mono Centre Road where parking will be available at roadside.

“It’s amazing,” Stephens said. “It’s always a fun event.”

An orientation and tree-planting tutorial will be provided to participants. Washroom facilities will be on site.

The planting will take place rain or shine but will be rescheduled if there is extreme weather. As such, organizers are asked to dress for the weather. Wear closed-toed shoes or rubber boots, use sunscreen and bug spray, and pack extra water, snacks and a lunch.

Don’t forget work gloves, said the event’s organizers.

Spring is tick season and participants should be aware and take precautions. Being tick-aware means wearing light-coloured clothing to make ticks easier to spot, long-sleeve shirts, pants, and closed-toe footwear. Tuck your shirt into your pants and tuck your pants into your socks.

“This can help prevent ticks from crawling onto your skin where they can feed,” said event organizers. “Permethrin-treated clothing may provide protection against ticks and mosquitoes.”

