North Dufferin Baseball League announces Junior Division schedule

May 4, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The North Dufferin Baseball League has announced the Junior Division schedule for the 2023 season.

Beginning on May 6, the Junior Division will commence with an 18-game regular season that will run through to mid-July before going into the playoffs.

There are seven teams entered in the competition this season.

Teams include the Barrie Baycats, defending champion Creemore Padres, Georgina Bulldogs, Innisfil Cardinals, Mansfield Cubs, Orangeville Bengals, and the Orillia Royals.

The Orangeville Bengals are returning this year and will host games at their home diamond at Princess of Wales Park. They will again be coached by Terry Sheppard.

The last time an Orangeville team won the Junior championship was in 2010.

There are a lot of familiar names on the Bengals roster this year as players return for a new season.

The Bengals will start the season on May 10 with a road game in Innisfil.

At home, the Orangeville team will kick things off with a home opener on Saturday, May 13, against the Orillia Royals, with a 4:00 p.m. start.

The League’s Senior Division schedule was previously announced, with the first game underway in Creemore on May 6.

The Senior Division has a 12-team line-up this season, with all teams returning from last year. The Senior Division has a 22-game regular season schedule that will run through the end of July before heading into the playoffs.

The Senior Mansfield Cubs home opening will get underway, on Sunday, May 14, with the first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m.



         


