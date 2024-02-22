Headline News

No injuries reported in East Garafraxa farmhouse fire

February 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin OPP officers attended a structure fire in East Garafraxa over the weekend.

Dufferin OPP along with Grand Valley Fire, and Erin Fire attended a farmhouse on the 11th Line in East Garafraxa on Sunday (Feb. 18), at approximately 11:55 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. There were no people injured as a result of the fire.

The fire resulted in a road closure of 11th Line between County Road 3 to 10th Sideroad for several hours.

Anyone witnessed the fire and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

If you have information regarding the fire or any suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.


