Nine new businesses open, mostly along Broadway

August 11, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Sam Odrowski
Orangeville welcomed nine new storefront businesses and five home based ones in the second quarter of this year.
A report came forward during council’s meeting on Monday (Aug. 8), sharing a list of the new businesses, which was lauded by Mayor Sandy Brown.
“It’s always exciting to see these reports,” he said. “New businesses and people investing in our town is always great to see.”
Coun. Joe Andrews echoed his comment, thanking the new businesses for joining Orangeville’s economy, particularly with all of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March 1 to June 30, 2022 the following businesses opened:
It’s important to note that town staff’s ability to list every possible new business in Orangeville in their quarterly report is limited, as business registrations are completed online and the town does not have access to those registrations. They can only be accessed if the registrations were performed with the Economic Development/SBEC Resource Centre.
As well, sole proprietors operating under their own legal names are not required to register their business.
The new business reports are shared quarterly and it is anticipated a new one will come in three months’ time.
Orangeville council’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12.