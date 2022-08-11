Nine new businesses open, mostly along Broadway

August 11, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville welcomed nine new storefront businesses and five home based ones in the second quarter of this year.

A report came forward during council’s meeting on Monday (Aug. 8), sharing a list of the new businesses, which was lauded by Mayor Sandy Brown.

“It’s always exciting to see these reports,” he said. “New businesses and people investing in our town is always great to see.”

Coun. Joe Andrews echoed his comment, thanking the new businesses for joining Orangeville’s economy, particularly with all of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 1 to June 30, 2022 the following businesses opened:

OM Scrap Metal (9 Stewart Court)

Orangeville Flooring (695 Riddell Road, Unit 3)

Kati Thai Kitchen (235 Centennial Road)

Orangeville Tire Discounter Group (234 Broadway, Unit 5)

HQ Fit Studio (229 Broadway, Unit 9)

The Hair Lab (172 Broadway)

Craft Pizza Bar & Italian Kitchen (111 Broadway)

Ashley Hair Studio (68 Broadway)

Cobs Bread (489 Broadway)

It’s important to note that town staff’s ability to list every possible new business in Orangeville in their quarterly report is limited, as business registrations are completed online and the town does not have access to those registrations. They can only be accessed if the registrations were performed with the Economic Development/SBEC Resource Centre.

As well, sole proprietors operating under their own legal names are not required to register their business.

The new business reports are shared quarterly and it is anticipated a new one will come in three months’ time.

Orangeville council’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Readers Comments (0)