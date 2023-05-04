New Wave offers a break on the way to spend your summer nights

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

If these past few years have taught us anything, it is the importance of family and friends. At New Wave Pool and Spa, they would like to show you the possibilities for your backyard oasis for your friends and family.

They are inviting customers new and old to visit them for a spring spa sale on May 5 and 6.

There hasn’t been such a sale at New Wave Pools and Spas in about four seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. It was common practice to have the spring sale to get people excited about a possible backyard project.

And it was just as well as shutdowns on the manufacturing side and supply chain issues regarding electrical parts that made it as long as 55 weeks for delivery of a hot tub.

“The interest for tubs during COVID multiplied over 20 times,” she said. “People wanted to stay home and enjoy their backyards. Problem was, manufacturers couldn’t deliver.”

Delivery times are back to the more reasonable six to eight weeks. Prior to the pandemic, delivery time for a spa was four to six weeks.

Over the years New Wave Pool and Spa services owners Rob and Cathy Koolen have cultivated a reputation for quality materials, optimum service, fair pricing and satisfied customers.

“We have sold sunrise spas for close to 25 years – well-built and Canadian made,” said Cathy.

Right now is the time of year when people think about renovating or building a backyard deck, and a hot tub is just one option to make your backyard oasis a reality.

New Wave Pools and Spa Services is located at 302 Broadway in Orangeville.

