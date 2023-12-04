New Tecumseth CAO Blaine Parkin resigns

December 4, 2023

By Brian Lockhart

Town of New Tecumseth Chief Administrative Officer Blaine Parkin recently resigned.

Mr. Parkin has served as CAO for the Town since July 2017. Before taking on the top administrative role permanently, he acted as Interim CAO for four months following the retirement of the former CAO.

Mr. Parkin originally joined the Town of New Tecumseth staff as Deputy CAO in 2015.

“On behalf of Town staff and Council, we thank Mr. Parkin for all of his years of service, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said New Tecumseth Mayor Richard Norcross through a news release.

New Tecumseth’s mayor, council, and staff will now move forward and discuss the next steps for recruiting for the position.

