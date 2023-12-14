New general manager of corporate services hired at Town of Orangeville

December 14, 2023

The Town of Orangeville recently announced the appointment of Antonietta Minichillo as its general manager of corporate services. Minichillo brings more than 16 years of experience in municipal government, most recently as chief planner and director of planning with the Town of Caledon.

Over the course of her career, Minichillo has also worked for the Town of Grimsby and the City of Brampton. Minichillo served on the Board of Directors Ontario Association of Heritage Professionals and has a Master in Environmental Studies, Planning from York University.

CAO David Smith expressed enthusiasm about the appointment: “Antonietta has extensive leadership experience and has demonstrated a passion for public service excellence. I’m so pleased she has chosen to come to Orangeville, and I look forward to welcoming her to the senior leadership team and all that we will achieve together.”

Minichillo noted that she and her family spend much time in Orangeville, and it is a community near and dear to her heart, recalling her first ice fishing experience was on Island Lake.

“I am committed to delivering exceptional services to all business units at the Town of Orangeville and all our community members and stakeholders,” Minichillo said. “Customer service is at the heart of everything a municipality does, and I believe it is critical to apply a customer service lens to every facet of business delivery. I look forward to serving the Orangeville community.”

Minichillo will begin at the Town of Orangeville on Jan. 2.

