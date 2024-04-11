New affordable housing development brings 27 units to Orangeville

April 11, 2024

By Sam Odrowski

A supportive housing development with 27 units is officially opening in Orangeville.

A ribbon cutting ceremony has been planned at the development’s location, 236 First St., for Friday April 12 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to mark its completion.

Services and Housing In the Province (SHIP), a non-profit providing supportive housing and mental health services, announced the completion of the affordable housing development on April 9 in a media release.

“With more than a decade-long commitment to serving the community of Dufferin County, SHIP recognized the need for more affordable supportive housing in Orangeville and as a result purchased 236 First Street, and over the past two years has re-developed the property to bring permanent housing to unhoused individuals in Orangeville,” said SHIP’s press release.

The 27 units that make up the new development featur both one-bed and two-bedroom studios to accommodate individuals and families with low to moderate incomes.

“This project represents a significant milestone in our organization’s ongoing efforts to address critical housing needs in Dufferin County,” said SHIP CEO Lesley Nagoda. “By providing supportive housing and mental health services, we aim to create an environment where individuals can not only build their lives, but they can also thrive.”

SHIP says the affordable housing development is poised to make a tangible impact on the lives of individuals and families facing housing insecurity, with modern amenities and tailored support services.

The County of Dufferin and Family Transition Place will partner with SHIP to bring supports and services on site.

Cory O’Handley, director of housing and service innovation at SHIP, noted the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling housing and homelessness issues.

“This project exemplifies our collaborative approach to addressing complex social issues. By working together with community partners, government agencies, and local stakeholders, we can create sustainable solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives and in our communities,” said O’Handley.

The ribbon-cutting event this Friday will include a ceremony to mark the official opening of 236 First Street, followed by guided unit tours, speeches, and light refreshments. Residents are invited to join SHIP in celebrating this significant milestone.

