General News

Registration for Family Transition Place’s annual fundraiser Heidi’s Walk for Hope open

July 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Family Transition Place (FTP) is taking steps to raise awareness of violence against women and is inviting the community to join them for the annual fundraising walk. 

Registration has opened for Heidi’s Walk for Hope, a 5-kilometre trek that will be held at the Island Lake Conservation Area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. 

“Domestic violence affects everyone. Heidi’s Walk for Hope is an opportunity for the community to come together and raise funds and awareness towards supporting FTP’s programs and services with the ultimate goal of ending violence against women,” wrote Family Transition Place in a press release.

Heidi’s Walk for Hope is an annual memorial walk in honour of late Orangeville resident Heidi Ferguson, who tragically died in September of 2009 following a domestic dispute with her estranged husband. The incident occurred shortly after Heidi filed for divorce. 

In 2012, the Ferguson Memorial Walk (2012-2018) was started by Heidi’s parents, Gus and Penny Bogner, as a way to honour their daughter’s legacy. Hosted by Family Transition Place, the event is now known as Heidi’s Walk for Hope and aims to raise awareness of violence against women. 

Funds raised through the event go towards Family Transition Place’s programs and services, such as the youth education program, which is an eight-week lesson designed to teach kids about healthy relationships to eliminate violence. 

Last year, the event raised over $30,000 for programs and services offered by Family Transition Place. This year, the goal is to match the amount raised in 2022.

Registration is now open to participate in the memorial walk with a $40 fee for adults and no cost for children 12 years of age and under. Participants also have the option of registering as a virtual walk for $20 per person. 

Those interested in supporting in the form of sponsorship, advertising in the HOPE magazine, and in-kind donations for the silent auction and raffles can contact Kelly Lee by email at kelly@familytransitionplace.ca

For more information about Heidi’s Walk for Hope or to register and take part in the memorial walk, visit www.heidiswalkftp.ca



         


