Nearly 1,000 homes to get more reliable, faster internet in Dufferin and Caledon

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

More communities in Dufferin County will soon be connected to faster and more reliable internet with new funding from the provincial and federal governments.

The provincial and federal government announced on Tuesday (Aug. 1) an investment of more than $3.6 million to bring reliable high-speed internet to 964 homes and businesses in rural Dufferin County and the Town of Caledon.

“I am pleased to see this ongoing investment for high-speed internet service in Dufferin-Caledon,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “Reliable internet is so important for our rural communities to keep businesses, schools, and families connected.”

Through the investment, access to high-speed internet service will be provided to 665 residents in the communities of Redickville, Honeywood, Black Bank, Ruskview, Terra Nova, Kilgorie, Horning’s Mills, Whitfield and Springwater. Access will also be provided to 299 residents in The Grange.

“By building new broadband infrastructure in the Town of Caledon and Dufferin County, we’re helping to build Ontario and strengthen rural communities. This investment is helping people stay in touch with loved ones, enabling them to access the supports they need while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.

Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Inc, a not-for-profit corporation initiated by a group of municipalities to address connectivity in Southwestern Ontario, was awarded the contracts to expand broadband services in Dufferin County.

The funding announcement on Tuesday (Aug. 1) marks the completion of two more projects under SWIFT in Dufferin County.

“In a world increasingly reliant on digital connectivity, access to high-speed internet is not just a convenience but a fundamental necessity,” said Gary McNamara, SWIFT Board Chair. “With the successful completion of these two high-speed broadband projects, more than 960 previously underserved homes and businesses in Dufferin County and Caledon now have access to fibre-optic connectivity, unlocking countless opportunities for residents while empowering local businesses to compete and thrive.”

More than $255 million has been invested by the provincial and federal government and the private sector to bring high-speed internet access to more than 63,000 homes and businesses in Southwestern Ontario through SWIFT.

