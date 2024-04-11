National Volunteer Week to be recognized in Dufferin County

April 11, 2024

By Sam Odrowski

Volunteer Dufferin is joining Volunteer Canada and communities nationwide in celebrating National Volunteer Week (NVW) from April 14 to 20.

The annual celebration presents the opportunity to thank volunteers for their contributions and recognize the vital role they play in the overall well-being of the communities they reside in.

This year’s theme is Every Moment Matters.

“It highlights the importance of every volunteer and each contribution they make at a moment when we need support more than ever. Moment by moment we can move collectively from surviving to thriving again,” said Volunteer Dufferin in a press release.

Sheralyn Roman, community engagement coordinator with Volunteer Dufferin, noted the importance of National Volunteer Week at the local level.

“While it might be challenging to explain the true economic impact of volunteering, the intangible benefits are innumerable. Volunteering reduces social isolation, fosters inclusivity and a sense of community by connecting us with one another, and it supports the capacity of local nonprofits, service clubs, sports and social groups to meet the diverse needs of our growing population,” said Roman.

“Celebrating National Volunteer Week is just one of the many ways we’re able to say thank you to the people who really do help to make life better in so many ways, all across Dufferin County.”

#EveryMomentMatters is a reminder that every moment of their time that a volunteer gives will benefit their community in immeasurable ways.

“Volunteering builds a strong sense of belonging and purpose, and provides many benefits for the giver as well. Dufferin is a very giving and connected community. To all the volunteers across Dufferin County and beyond, we can’t thank you enough,” said Volunteer Dufferin.

Everyone is encouraged to join the celebration of National Volunteer Week 2024, from April 14 to 20.

Local events and actions marking the week are taking place throughout Dufferin County.

Municipal proclamations will be made throughout at various council meetings throughout the region.

On Wednesday April 17 at noon, Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post will read the proclamation at Orangeville Town Hall. All are welcome to attend and show support for volunteers.

Email and social media campaigns will invite residents to share volunteer stories.

Volunteer Dufferin provides an online platform for people who want to volunteer and the organizations who need them through its website: volunteerdufferin.ca. Their mission is to foster volunteerism and community connection across Dufferin County.

As a project of Headwaters Communities in Action (HCIA), and with funding from the County of Dufferin, Volunteer Dufferin helps more than 2,750 registered volunteers and 182 member organizations connect.

