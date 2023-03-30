Museum of Dufferin puts out call for artists in upcoming multicultural art show

March 30, 2023

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A call is out inviting artists to submit a piece of work representing their heritage, culture or the spirit of multiculturalism to be part of an upcoming art show in Dufferin County.

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation have partnered to present “Unity in Diversity,” a juried art show hosted at the local museum.

“Art, music and entertainment is common throughout every culture – it unites us. [Art] is the one nonverbal communication that we all share, that brings us all together and is so inclusive,” Althea Alli, founder of the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation, told the Free Press at the inaugural art show in 2022. “It’s one thing we can all celebrate, and that’s the reasoning behind having this art show.”

A jury will select four to six artists to display two to four pieces of art each in the two-month exhibition at the MoD’s Silo Gallery. The exhibit will open on Jun. 23 at 6:30 p.m. and run until Jul. 29. This is the second year the art show is being held.

The Museum of Dufferin collects and preserves the stories of the people, places and culture of Dufferin County, both past and present.

The local museum’s roots date back to 1963 when the Dufferin County Historical Society established the Shelburne Pioneer Museum. The artifact collection was officially donated to the County of Dufferin in 1988 and relocated to MoD’s existing facility in Mulmur in 1994.

“The MoD is dedicated to ensuring equity, inclusion, decolonization and anti-oppression are a priority across the institution,” reads a press release from the County of Dufferin. “The Museum is proud to partner with the Dufferin County Multicultural Foundation to present the Unity in Diversity Art Show to bring together and highlight the variety of cultural diversity in the community.”

The deadline to enter an application for the art show is Apr. 14 at noon, and selected artists will be notified on Apr. 27. Artists in all mediums from across the province are invited to share artwork that represents the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’.

There is no entry fee.

For submission details and to fill out an application, visit the Museum of Dufferin’s website at www.dufferinmuseum.com.

