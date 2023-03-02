Museum of Dufferin hosting exhibit led by Indigenous artists

March 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) and the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) have partnered together to present a new Indigenous art exhibit at the local museum.

The new exhibit, called Our Story: Past & Present, will feature artwork from Indigenous artists Josh Morley, Sharon Rigby, Josy Thomas, and Janice Toulouse. The Indigenous artists are presented by Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC).

The exhibit will be on display from Mar. 3 to 29 in the MoD’s Lodge Gallery.

“Wow, the Indigenous artwork the audience gets to discover are ‘terrific’, as my late mom used to say. She was a residential school survivor,” said Elder Karen Vandenberg of the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle.

The local museum will welcome Indigenous Community Elder Karen Vandenberg, B.E.S, and her daughter Skye Vandenberg, B.Sc., M.E.S, to discuss climate challenges from an Indigenous perspective. The climate conversation will take place at the museum on Mar. 25 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased through the MoD’s website.

“The MoD is very pleased to be working with the Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle, and we look forward to future collaborations,” said the MoD in a press release.

The project is funded, in part, by the federal government through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

To find out more information about the exhibit, visit dufferinmuseum.com.

