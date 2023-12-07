Mono sees proposed 3.21% jump in CVC levy

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Credit Valley Conservation Authority is looking through a climate change lens in prepping for the future.

Quentin Hanchard, the authority’s CAO, told Mono council during its Nov. 28 regular meeting that local parks and greenspaces, particularly Island Lake, are near and dear to the CVC’s heart.

There are a number of projects across the jurisdiction that the authority will continue in the next year.

“We’ve always worked collaboratively in terms of the types of projects we work on,” Hanchard said.

This year, the CVC conducted road flood vulnerability assessments to inform disaster preparation; there was a focus on maintaining and enhancing flood forecasting models, and they aimed to innovate modelling to predict ice breakups and ice jams.

Next year, the authority will endeavour to update floodplain hazard mapping, model the resiliency of floodplain and transportation infrastructure, and implement flood warning alarm notifications.

“Obviously, managing the natural hazards is one of the main components of what we do at CVC,” he said. “Within that, you’ll see that we’ve done a lot of work in 2023 and we have a lot of work planned for 2024.”

He said they’re looking with a climate change lens to gauge what they have to be aware of and how they can help municipal partners with some of the things that we can expect.

Hanchard said the CVC will continue work on a new Credit River watershed plan.

“In 2024, we’re going to make some significant progress on it,” he said. “One of the reasons why it’s such an important document for us is because we’re taking a really long look-out.

“We look out to those same kind of planning horizons that you look at.”

Mono is looking at climate change actions that can reduce its carbon footprint in the near future. The CVC shares that planning horizon.

In 2024, the authority hopes to pursue climate change adaptation by way of tree planting, wetland creation, dam mitigation, and shoreline naturalization.

Mono’s municipal apportionment to the CVC next year will be 0.1138 per cent, which is a slight increase of 0.21 per cent over the apportionment in 2023.

“The change for the township is very small for 2024 versus 2023,” Hanchard said.

That translates to a $15,593 levy to be paid by Mono next year. That’s a 3.21 per cent increase over 2023. It’s about $485 more than this year’s levy.

“We’re predominantly funded through out levies,” he said.

“Could I just interject that my fellow councillors should take note that 0.2 per cent of the revenues of CVC come from the province,” Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said.

“Thank you for noting that, deputy mayor,” Hanchard said.

