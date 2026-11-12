Mono resident asks if road safety will kick into higher gear

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

At least one Mono resident believes it is time to revisit the need for increased safety measures on municipal roads.

Mono resident Anthony Hosein asked council during its Nov. 10 meeting if more speed-calming measures are to be considered for the municipality, given recent highway fatalities.

He asked if council plans to review speed signage on high-risk roads and consider added measures such as more speed limit signs, radar feedback signs, and the creation of more community safety zones.

Dufferin OPP responded to a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in Mono on the morning of Oct. 30 at the intersection of Headwaters Lane and Blue Heron Drive.

A 72-year-old Mono woman died in the mishap. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The motorist was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and operation causing death.

Blue Heron Drive was closed for several hours while officers conducted the on-scene investigation and facilitated cleanup efforts.

Road safety in Mono has been an issue for council for some time. Mayor John Creelman has voiced council’s concerns about the issue to Queen’s Park since 2022.

Most recently, Creelman said during a June Dufferin County council meeting that the province should pay for portable radar speed signs and not the county or its municipalities.

The province decided earlier in the year to discontinue traffic safety cameras. And money was announced for speed bumps and larger signs.

“Which, of course, is irrelevant in some of the more challenging areas of Dufferin County,” Creelman said at the time.

He suggested in June that the county should send the provincial government an invoice for any safety measure that would be adopted.

Previous to that, Creelman suggested in January 2024 that the province should launch a provincewide road safety educational program paid for by some of the money used to advertise Ontario Gaming and Lottery Corporation’s offerings.

He said Highway Transportation Act fines and penalties should be increased to be a more convincing deterrent to reckless driving above the speed limits.

And municipalities should be allowed to deploy automated speed enforcement (ASE) in 80-kilometres per hour zones or less without having to declare Community Safety Zones.

Furthermore, Creelman broached then the possibility of a working group with municipalities tasked to identify and recommend elimination of regulatory red tape associated with the use of ASE and administrative penalties.

Creelman said during the Nov. 10 meeting that council has to look at every option available to make town roads safer for motorists and pedestrians.

“And, unfortunately, there are options that are not available to us… I wish they were,” he said.

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