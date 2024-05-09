Mono opens new tennis courts at Lynn Gibson Park

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Municipal and provincial dignitaries served up the new tennis courts at Lynn Gibson Park in Mono late last week.

Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones joined Mono Mayor John Creelman and Mike Dunmore, the town’s CAO, to officially open the new courts on Friday, May 3.

The two fully accessible courts have fencing, LED lighting, and a viewing platform for spectators.

A new playground complete with rubberized surfacing and shade trees is scheduled to be constructed later this year.

The courts are part of a park rehabilitation which included the addition of a new playing field, trail connection, footpaths, a bike repair station, bike racks, picnic tables and benches.

“I think it will be very much enjoyed by the community,” said Surma.

The $100,000 grant from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program was committed specifically toward the park improvements.

“It truly becomes a partnership when we have municipal engagement, provincial engagement, and federal engagement,” Jones said.

The Ontario government has provided this investment through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to help the town create new accessible tennis courts.

“This funding will provide a great outdoor space for our community to enjoy for years to come,” Jones said.

Mayor Creelman thanked recreation director Kim Heaton who couldn’t attend the opening, for all the hard work that went into bringing the new tennis courts to fruition. He said the tennis courts will provide another avenue toward active living for Mono residents and those from surrounding communities.

“The town recognizes the important role parks and green spaces play in contributing to the physical and mental well-being of residents,” Creelman said.

Surma echoed the importance of mental health being included in the work toward physical well-being.

“Investing in outdoor recreational and community infrastructure allows people to participate in fun and engaging outdoor activities that will improve their well-being and strengthen their communities,” Surma said.

“These brand-new tennis courts will bring more amenities to Lynn Gibson Park, giving the residents of Mono and neighbouring communities more convenient and accessible opportunities to lead active and healthy lives.”

Jones said the redeveloped park will be a well-used and valued facility.

Federal Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Sean Fraser agreed that infrastructure plays a fundamental role in helping people stay healthy and active while also enjoying their hobbies.

“The Lynn Gibson Park is incredibly important in Mono as it gives people a place to come together,” Fraser said. “The new tennis courts will add to it and provide a new way to play and have some friendly competition with family and friends.”

Creelman said he’s certain the park will see a lot of activity in the months to come.

Dunmore acknowledged how crucial support from the provincial and federal levels of government is for such municipal developments.

“You put Mono at the top of the list all the times, and we love it,” Dunmore said.

