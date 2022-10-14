Mono Fireworks Bylaw

October 14, 2022 · 0 Comments
Sir:
Re: your report, “Still no bylaw…” about the control of fireworks, I’m very interested.
In August some persons invaded my neighbour’s horse farm and at 2:15 am set off skyrockets close to my propane tank and not far from the trees I’ve planted. The activity probably disturbed my neighbour’s horses as well.
I was told by an Internet user that there may be an Orangeville Fire Department regulation about minimum distances from flammable matter and dates of use, but my query to the fire department attracted no response. There is no provincial or county regulation and none in my township.
I now own five fire extinguishers, inspected monthly. I suppose farm property insurance wil cover me and my neighbours if a skyrocket lands in the wrong place.
Charles Hooker
East Garafraxa