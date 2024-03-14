Minor hockey in full playoff mode

March 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The hockey season is winding down, with minor hockey teams now in full playoff mode.

Orangeville Flyers hockey has 44 teams on the ice, including both rep teams and house league, ranging in age from U5 right up to U21.

Some of the younger teams will meet for a tournament day to decide league winners.

Most of the teams go into the playoffs for a round-robin-style competition. Playoff series can have as few as four games or as many as 12 depending on how many teams are in the division.

The Flyers will be doing considerable travelling through the playoffs, going up against teams in Oakville, Burlington, as well as Centre Wellington, and down to Stoney Creek.

Notable teams include the U15 AA squad who have a 7-1 playoff record.

Also looking good is the U11 AA team with a 7-1 record, and the U13 A team with a 6-1 record.

The U14 A team has won seven games after 12 times on the ice. The U13 AA teams have a 6-4 playoff record.

The U11 A team has a 5-4-1 record.

There are still a couple of weeks of ice time left before municipalities start turning off the ice plants for the summer.

Most towns take out the ice at the end of March or early April, as the cost of maintaining ice in the warmer months goes up considerably. Although some towns will make accommodations if the hockey season runs long – especially those towns that have a junior-level team.

The Flyers will have one final game on March 23, with the final day on the ice this year on March 25.

Readers Comments (0)