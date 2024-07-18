General News

Military, veterans, first responders gather in Bravery Park for 5th Annual Buddy Check In

July 18, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Shannon McGrady

The District E Veterans Initiative program hosted their 5th annual “Buddy Check In” at Bravery Park on June 29. 

Members of Canada’s military, veterans, first responders and their families were invited to learn about what services and programs are available to them.

Representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion, Wounded Warriors, Canadian Heroes, Boots on the Ground and Operational Stress Injury Social Support (OSISS) were on hand to connect with first responders. 

Unfortunately, the weather impacted attendance, and groups like the Canadian Army Veterans (CAV) motorcycle group couldn’t attend, but the District E Veterans Initiative plans to bring this event back to Bravery Park next year and the CAV is already spreading the word for a great turnout of bikes. 

A big thank you to Footsteps of Canadian Heroes for making the trip from Ottawa to surprise our veterans, Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post for stopping by to show her support for all first responders and McDonalds on Riddell Road for generously providing coffee and treats.


