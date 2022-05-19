General News

Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy to remain in place until minimum of 2023 at Town of Orangeville

May 19, 2022

Orangeville’s mandatory vaccination policy will remain in place until at least 2023.

Minutes from Council’s April 25 meeting show a resolution moved by Deputy Mayor Andy Macintosh and Coun. Todd Taylor directs Town staff to report back in January of 2023 regarding the Town’s vaccination policies.

Staff will also report back on an Infectious Disease Policy at that time.  

Currently all staff members, committee or board members, and volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to work or volunteer with the Town of Orangeville.

Since Council members are duly elected by the public, they cannot be fired for failing to receive their vaccination but under the current policy their renumeration (pay) is eliminated.



         


