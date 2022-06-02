Lord Dufferin IODE raises roughly $8,000 with geranium sale

June 2, 2022

By Sam Odrowski

The Lord Dufferin IODE’s 27th Annual Geranium Sale was a big success this year, raising approximately $8,000 for the local non-profit club, with over 4,300 geraniums sold.

President of Lord Dufferin IODE, Jessica Cerveny said she’s really happy with how the event went this year, which ran May 26-28 at 10 and 10 Garden Centre,

“The 2022 turnout was fantastic,” Cerveny enthused. “We have a substantial loyal customer base and every year we meet new customers too.”

The geranium sale is Lord Dufferin IODE’s signature fundraiser each year, where the majority of their funds are sourced so they can provide donations to non-profit organizations throughout the year. Some of those organizations include Headwaters Hospital, Orangeville Food Bank, and the local library.

New to the annual geranium sale this year was the colour orange. For the first time ever, the ladies at Lord Dufferin IODE were able to offer orange geraniums, and bought a few hundred to gauge interest.

Cerveny said they were quite popular and the club’s hoping to ramp up their inventory of orange geraniums for 2023.

“The addition of orange geraniums this year was a huge success! They sold out in a matter of days,” she exclaimed. “Clearly we did not anticipate so much interest in orange.”

Another new component to the Lord Dufferin IODE’s annual geranium sale is a prize draw, taking place June 28, where someone will win 10 free geraniums. To be entered in the draw, people gave their email address when picking up their geraniums at 10 and 10 Garden Centre from May 26-28.

Cerveny said herself and the volunteers who make up Lord Dufferin IODE would like to offer their appreciation to everyone who supported the geranium sale, as it greatly helps in the work they do.

“Our customers are so important to us. We wish to thank each and every one. Without their support we would not be able to make our community donations to Headwaters Hospital, Orangeville Food Bank, Orangeville Library, all the local schools and other community partners,” Cerveny noted. “Our gratitude and appreciation is immense. It’s hard to believe how much need for support is in our small community. Every dollar donated adds up and can change the lives of those in need. I guess our customers are like mini heroes for choosing to spend their money on IODE fundraiser.”

Going forward, Lord Dufferin IODE will continue raising money for local programs, with plans for a Christmas fundraiser.

To get involved with the club or donate visit: lorddufferin@gmail.com.

