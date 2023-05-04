Lord Dufferin IODE 28th Annual Geranium Sale returning to 10 and 10 Garden Centre

By Sam Odrowski

Dust off your garden gloves and get your spade ready, the Lord Dufferin IODE’s 28th Annual Geranium Sale is back, and volunteers are ready to take orders.

There are just under 4,000 geraniums up for grabs in red, white, bright orange, salmon and fuchsia pink for the annual fundraiser.

“It’s a great way to welcome the spring,” said Lord Dufferin IODE president Jessica Cerveny. “Doing some gardening and enjoying the outdoors.”

The cost of the geraniums is $40 for a flat of 10 in any of the listed colours.

For those looking to keep mosquitos away, the cost is $7 each for Citronella Geraniums.

To place an order, call Lord Dufferin IODE members Dori at 519-941-1865 or Jessica at 519-307-2088. The geraniums will be available for pick up at 10 and 10 Garden Centre (634026 Highway 10, Mono) on May 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“They’re very hearty geraniums. We’ve always had positive reviews of them,” Cerveny noted.

The geranium sale is Lord Dufferin IODE’s primary fundraiser for the year and is expected to generate $4,000. That money supports causes the organization is committed to, such as the Orangeville Public Library, Family Transition Place, Headwaters Health Care Centre and the Orangeville Food Bank.

Cerveny said the Lord Dufferin IODE also doles out money to other community programs or groups needing a boost.

“They can apply to us and we can have a have a look to see if we can help them out,” said Cerveny.

The partnership with 10 and 10 Garden Centre is mutually beneficial, according to Dori Ebel of the Lord Dufferin IODE.

She said it’s a great location for the IODE to utilize for the geranium pickup and helps the garden centre get more potential customers from people picking up their orders.

The Lord Dufferin IODE has been in the community for 115 years and founded the first hospital in Orangeville in 1912.

The IODE hopes to get back to holding fashion show fundraisers and other events later in the year to generate revenue.

All of their regular fundraisers were cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic except the geranium sale since they could do it contact-free.

The Lord Dufferin IODE is always looking for more volunteers. Anyone interested in joining the group can email Cerveny at jessica_cerveny@yahoo.com to learn more.

