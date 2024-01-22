General News

Local teen named Athlete of the Month for Special Olympics Ontario

January 22, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Special Olympics Ontario has honoured local athlete Yazmine Wilson-Daponte as Athlete of the Month.

Yazmine, who lives in Shelburne, has been an athlete with the Special Olympics for 10 years. During that time, she has participated in numerous sports, including basketball, Bocce, curling, soccer, and swimming.

A well-rounded competitor, she has had great success in her sports.

The thing Yazmine loves most about Special Olympics is the opportunity to spend time with her friends while participating in the sports she loves. Yazmie said Special Olympics “means being able to play sports without any boundaries and without being judged by her appearance or abilities.”

One of Yasmine’s most memorable moments in the Special Olympics was when she competed at the 2019 International Youth Games. She earned Gold, Silver, Bronze, and a fourth-place medal at the Games. She is very proud of this accomplishment.

Yasmine said she would like to express her gratitude to the donors and supporters of Special Olympics.

She said she “thanks them for not making fun of her and for the gift of sports which has allowed her to grow and thrive as an athlete.”

Yazmine plans to continue with sports and work on her skill level and training to achieve greater success in the coming years.


