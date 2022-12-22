General News

Local pharmacist and integrative practitioner releases book on navigating menopause 

December 22, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local expert in women’s health is helping women make their way through menopause with her debut self-help book.  

Kelly Nolan, a pharmacist and integrative practitioner, published her step-by-step guide book, titled Restore Your Life: Powerful Life Strategies to Navigate Menopause, on Nov. 15. 

“I wanted women to be validated, to understand that you don’t have to accept this, you don’t have to accept where you are at this time, and you don’t have to accept not having answers,” explained Nolan. “The purpose of them embracing this journey is not only to balance their hormones but to optimize their health.” 

The self-help guide explores both the scientific and anecdotal experience of menopause to educate women through the transition. The idea for the self-guided book was born out of Nolan’s own experience with menopause and her struggle to find concrete information.

“I just decided I needed to share my expertise because they’re not getting the answers that they need, the answers they want, and the answers that are very specific to them,” said Nolan. 

Nolan has worked as a pharmacist for 35 years, graduating from the University of British Columbia in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. She has also worked as a women’s health expert for 25 years and is the owner of Avita Integrative Health. 

Restore Your Life not only navigates the discussion of menopause with science and anecdotes but with interactive components for readers to connect and understand their own experience with menopause. 

“It was extremely important – it needed to be an interactive book. In the front of the book it has, what I would call some checklists, where they can start analyzing their own symptoms and start to understand what hormone or hormones in combination could be affecting them,” explained Nolan. “You’re going to meet women that will resonate to you, and you’ll have some real moments to understand what is happening specific to you.” 

Speaking with the Free Press, Nolan noted the importance of creating a book for women going through menopause. 

“I know what it’s like to be in that position and understanding the frustration that women go through; waking up in your 50s, looking in the mirror and going ‘what happened’,” said Nolan. “I think the purpose of the book is to give hope and answers.” 

Restore Your Life is available for purchase at Booklore in Orangeville or online at Nolan’s website – www.hormonetesting.ca. Women interested in connecting with Kelly Nolan can reach her at kelly@avitaintegrativehealth.ca.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters receives over $800,000 for first MRI machine

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents will soon have access to another diagnostic service at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), with ...

Five local charities receive booster grant funding from Dufferin Community Foundation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) has provided five local charities with funding through their Booster Grant program. The ...

Community mourns passing of local advocate and leader 

By Zachary Roman Caledon residents are mourning the loss of one of the community’s strongest activists. Jennifer (Jenni) Le Forestier passed away on Dec. 9 ...

Town of Orangeville prepares to respond to severe winter storm event

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for a severe winter storm beginning on Thursday, December 22 and lasting into the holiday weekend. The storm ...

Tips for staying safe through the worst of the winter season

By Brian Lockhart When the snow flies you should be prepared for what winter weather can do if you find yourself in a situation you ...

Alder pool opening postponed to spring of 2023 due to supply chain issues

Due to challenges sourcing the specific stainless steel required to complete construction on the two pools located at the Alder Recreation Centre, the renovation has ...

Council looks to address modified muffler noise

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville council is looking to update and modernize its noise bylaw to address outdated language and the issue of modified muffler systems ...