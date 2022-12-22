Local pharmacist and integrative practitioner releases book on navigating menopause

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A local expert in women’s health is helping women make their way through menopause with her debut self-help book.

Kelly Nolan, a pharmacist and integrative practitioner, published her step-by-step guide book, titled Restore Your Life: Powerful Life Strategies to Navigate Menopause, on Nov. 15.

“I wanted women to be validated, to understand that you don’t have to accept this, you don’t have to accept where you are at this time, and you don’t have to accept not having answers,” explained Nolan. “The purpose of them embracing this journey is not only to balance their hormones but to optimize their health.”

The self-help guide explores both the scientific and anecdotal experience of menopause to educate women through the transition. The idea for the self-guided book was born out of Nolan’s own experience with menopause and her struggle to find concrete information.

“I just decided I needed to share my expertise because they’re not getting the answers that they need, the answers they want, and the answers that are very specific to them,” said Nolan.

Nolan has worked as a pharmacist for 35 years, graduating from the University of British Columbia in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. She has also worked as a women’s health expert for 25 years and is the owner of Avita Integrative Health.

Restore Your Life not only navigates the discussion of menopause with science and anecdotes but with interactive components for readers to connect and understand their own experience with menopause.

“It was extremely important – it needed to be an interactive book. In the front of the book it has, what I would call some checklists, where they can start analyzing their own symptoms and start to understand what hormone or hormones in combination could be affecting them,” explained Nolan. “You’re going to meet women that will resonate to you, and you’ll have some real moments to understand what is happening specific to you.”

Speaking with the Free Press, Nolan noted the importance of creating a book for women going through menopause.

“I know what it’s like to be in that position and understanding the frustration that women go through; waking up in your 50s, looking in the mirror and going ‘what happened’,” said Nolan. “I think the purpose of the book is to give hope and answers.”

Restore Your Life is available for purchase at Booklore in Orangeville or online at Nolan’s website – www.hormonetesting.ca. Women interested in connecting with Kelly Nolan can reach her at kelly@avitaintegrativehealth.ca.

