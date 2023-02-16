General News

Local hospital seeking volunteers for board of directors

February 16, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is looking for applicants who reside in the area to join their volunteer board of directors.

 As a member of the board of directors, candidates will provide governance oversight and monitoring of the health centre’s performance goals. Directors are also accountable for giving feedback and guidance to the CEO and serve as a link between the health centre and the communities Headwaters Health Care Centre serves. 

The board is seeking candidates with diverse representation, both in experience such as finance, legal, clinical, and health system as well as background. They also strive for inclusivity to reflect the perspective of the community they serve. 

Applicants will be looked at for having strong communication skills with the ability to listen and raise questions constructively, personal and professional integrity when dealing with diverse perspectives and ideas, and the time and support to commit to the community hospital. 

Board members, both incoming and current, will have access to further education and development opportunities in health care governance through the Ontario Hospital Association and other organizations via seminars, webinars, presentations, reading and special projects. Directors are expected to devote 10 to 15 hours per year to health care governance development. 

As a part of HHCC’s board of directors, members are expected to participate in board meetings (about 3 hours per month, excluding summer months), belong to at least one committee, attend two-hour monthly/bi-monthly committee meetings (excluding summer months), including preparation in advance of all meetings, and support the Headwaters Health Care Foundation. 

Those interested in joining the volunteer board of directors can send an expression of interest to info@headwatershealth.ca by 9 a.m. on March 31. 



         


