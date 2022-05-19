Local hockey player helps raise funds for fight against Alzheimer’s

May 19, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A local hockey player is stepping up to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s Disease research and took part in the BayCrest Pro-Am 2022 tournament.

The tournament was held at the Scotiabank Pond in North York on May 12-14.

Local hockey player, Mark Bates, strapped on his skates to play for the Newmarket HealthyNow team.

Around 30 NHL Alumni will be attending the tournament and teams get to pick NHL players through a draft. There are some big name former NHLers who are taking part in the tournament.

“I am choosing to put my effort into helping Baycrest Health Sciences raise valuable funds for its mission, which is to provide care and research into diseases like Alzheimer’s,” Mr. Bates said. “It is one of the top 40 research hospitals in the country and I want to support them, so they can support us in the future.”

The event has already raised $1,778,792 for the charity. Mr. Bates’ team raised $19,659 and he raised $2,645 through his own efforts from local donors.

His team included former NHLer, Mike Krushelnyski, Team Canada member Brianne Jenner, and former NHLer, Brent Gretzky.

The HealthyNow team were happy to be on the ice playing with and against former pros and went up against former players Nik Antropov, Al Iafrate, Brad May, and Rick Vaive.

All players pay their own expenses during the tournament with all proceeds going to the charity.

Research going into understanding and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Every 4 seconds, someone around the world is diagnosed with Alzheirmer’s or another form of dementia. You can still donate to Mr. Bates’ by visiting: secure.supportbaycrest.org/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?registrationID=4838040&langPref=en-CA.

Readers Comments (0)