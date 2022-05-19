Sports

Local hockey player helps raise funds for fight against Alzheimer’s

May 19, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A local hockey player is stepping up to help raise funds for Alzheimer’s Disease research and took part in the BayCrest Pro-Am 2022 tournament.

The tournament was held at the Scotiabank Pond in North York on May 12-14.

Local hockey player, Mark Bates, strapped on his skates to play for the Newmarket HealthyNow team.

Around 30 NHL Alumni will be attending the tournament and teams get to pick NHL players through a draft. There are some big name former NHLers who are taking part in the tournament.

“I am choosing to put my effort into helping Baycrest Health Sciences raise valuable funds for its mission, which is to provide care and research into diseases like Alzheimer’s,” Mr. Bates said. “It is one of the top 40 research hospitals in the country and I want to support them, so they can support us in the future.”

The event has already raised $1,778,792 for the charity. Mr. Bates’ team raised $19,659 and he raised $2,645 through his own efforts from local donors.

His team included former NHLer, Mike Krushelnyski, Team Canada member Brianne Jenner, and former NHLer, Brent Gretzky.

The HealthyNow team were happy to be on the ice playing with and against former pros and went up against former players Nik Antropov, Al Iafrate, Brad May, and Rick Vaive.

All players pay their own expenses during the tournament with all proceeds going to the charity.

Research going into understanding and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Every 4 seconds, someone around the world is diagnosed with Alzheirmer’s or another form of dementia. You can still donate to Mr. Bates’ by visiting: secure.supportbaycrest.org/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?registrationID=4838040&langPref=en-CA.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local flag raising held for Sexual Violence Prevention Month

By: Paula Brown The month of May marks Sexual Violence Prevention Month and local organizations are highlighting education and awareness to actively help the community ...

Council votes to keep barricades at College Avenue

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville residents living west of Hansen Boulevard will remain disconnected to College Avenue, and continue to see longer response times from emergency ...

Downchild Blues Band to headline Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival

By Sam Odrowski The legendary Downchild Blues Band is returning to the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for the first time in several years, under ...

Walk For Alzheimer’s returning to Island Lake May 28

By Sam Odrowski The Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin County is bringing back an in-person event for their 2022 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer at ...