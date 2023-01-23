Local band releases original animated film

January 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Local father and sons rock trio, The Discarded, released their latest musical project in December when they debuted the film, ‘The Getgoes,’ at the Royal Theatre in Toronto.

The film features 13 original songs and eight vignettes performed by The Discarded with colourful animation reminiscent of retro Saturday morning cartoons and the Beatles’ 1968 animated film, Yellow Submarine.

The Discarded is composed of veteran rocker JP (Joel) Wasson, and sons, Caden Jax Wasson, and Jared Dean Wasson.

The Getgoes movie tells the story of the band’s idealistic conception, rise to fame, and ultimately the forces of the music industry that sullies the inter-band relationships. The movie is the brainchild of JP Wasson, who is the writer and director of the film, as well as the voice for three of its characters.

The Discarded plays the animated Getgoes characters in the film.

“The Discarded are extremely proud of the songs on this soundtrack,” said Joel Wasson. “It’s the most diverse and eclectic album we’ve ever made and we couldn’t be happier [with] how it turned out. This film is a lifelong dream of combining my love of music, family, and filmmaking into one project. It turned out better than I ever could have imagined, thanks to the amazing people who helped create it. I think it will be an amazing treat visually and sonically for all who take the time to watch and listen.”

The Getos soundtrack is the fifth LP release for the Discarded. Since their formation in 2016, the Discarded have entertained fans across southern Ontario by playing nearly 100 live shows.

The film’s production was a labour of love completed over the pandemic lockdowns.

Many of the film’s team members gave ‘in kind’ contributions, which helped to produce a final film.

The animation was done by Peter Guindon of Hotsy Totsy Graphics, who brought his self-described ‘punk rock gorilla style’ to the project.

Kristie Ryder, of Poppermost Prints, designed the album cover, character design, and overall look and feel of the film.

Rachael Muri, the illustrator for all The Discarded’s album covers to date, translated the visuals, backgrounds and line art of the film to match Kristie Ryder’s artwork.

In true DIY style, the family affair of the film was maintained by family friend Izzy Ziedler’s line art, and younger brother Trey Wasson contributing titles, sound sync, and post-editing.

The debut screening of the film, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, also marked the release of the film’s soundtrack.

Readers Comments (0)