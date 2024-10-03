Local actor James Gerus’ stars in Hallmark movie

October 3, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

James Gerus has a role in the latest Hallmark movie “Too Much to Lose,” and is pleased to let us all know it is coming out for viewing, today, Sept. 26. Number four in Hallmark’s Jane Mysteries, this series stars Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar.

“I have worked as an actor but this is the first movie,” he said. “It’s a principle role, playing next to Jodie Sweetin, who played Bob Saget’s daughter, Stephanie in 1990’s Full House.”

Mr. Gerus started acting in Theatre Orangeville (TOV) plays with Young Company’s production of Oliver and the TOV professional production of The Giant’s Garden, in which he was the Giant.

“Orangeville is my home,” he commented.

He has done commercials for products with Howie Mandel and Micheal Bublé.

The movie, “Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose,” starring Jodie Sweetin premiered on Hallmark+ on Sept. 26th.

The movie goes live on air on the W Network on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m., and will eventually go on Amazon Prime some weeks later.

In this murder mystery, he plays the part of Craig Mortenson whose aunt goes missing. Craig’s Aunt Irene was an experienced journalist who vanishes after winning a game show. Initially suspecting Craig as the perpetrator, Jane (Jodie Sweetin) then lets Craig help her try to solve the case. Jane’s investigation upturns evidence of a wicked web of blackmail and murder.

James Gerus commented, “I’ve worked with other celebrities but Jodie is very easygoing and makes you feel at home.”

Having gone to Ryerson, now Toronto Metropolitan University, for theatre performance acting originally, Mr. Gerus sees himself getting a reputation, building something for himself.

He contrasted the differences between movie acting and the stage, observing in the theatre, “you have to use your whole body.” In a movie “the camera is right in your face and it took me longer than I thought it would to get rid of being conscious of the camera.”

Being in a film set is like being in a little city, he reflected.

“Lunches on the film set are awesome,” Gerus said.

His audition initially was self-taped. “Taking a couple of days to tape at home gives you the chance to change until it was right. Then I got the part! I would go back in a heartbeat.”

In his other news, Mr. Gerus just finished his first novel, “The Muskoka Murders,” which he wrote during the pandemic. He submitted it to the excellent self-publishing company Friesen Press which includes good editing as part of the process of issuing a marketable book.

In short: “A retired detective Mickey Butts is an eccentric, writing true crime murders. But the serial killer he never caught strikes again and he takes up the case again and joins up with his old partner.”

Most artists and actors have other jobs too and he was telling us that “I did a shift as a bartender at the Hockley Valley Resort – they’re really nice there, they let me take my book – the sales are pretty good,” he said.

As to ambitions for his acting career, “Every Canadian actor wants to be on Murdock Murders. To stay true to Canada and be on a show that goes on for years, that would be great,” is his wish list, admitting he would go to Hollywood, yes, “but I would always come back.”

“We’re doing good work up here,” Gerus added.

The movie, “Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose” stars Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar and will premiere on Hallmark+ on Sept. 26. It will air on TV on the W Network on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. and will eventually go on Amazon Prime some weeks later.

Readers Comments (0)