Limited free tickets for Walk Off The Earth at Alder Rec Centre being released online Aug. 19

Orangeville won the SiriusXM Music Town contest for Ontario which means that Walk Off The Earth is coming to town on Saturday, September 17 playing a free concert at the Alder Recreation Centre.

Tickets are available on Friday, August 19 at 11 a.m.

“Like many of you, I am so excited to welcome Walk Off The Earth to Orangeville this fall,” said Mayor Sandy Brown. “Thank you to the performers, but also to SiriusXM and Live Nation for working with us to help transform the Alder Recreation Centre into a live music venue for the night. I know how many residents voted for us to win, and I encourage you to get your free tickets to see Walk Off The Earth play in Orangeville.”

Obtaining Tickets

Approximately 1,300 tickets will be available on Friday, August 19 at 11.a.m.

Tickets will be available here: https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/walk-off-the-earth-alder-street-recreation-centre-tickets/12404015?pl=LNSiriusXM

Here are a few important considerations:

Those interested in going are encouraged to visit the website right at 11 a.m. as tickets are limited to the indoor space of Alder Recreation Centre.

There is a strict four ticket limit per transaction. Any ticket orders over four will be cancelled.

All tickets are general admission and seating will be first come, first serve.

Tickets cannot be sold or transferred.

There are no age restrictions, but parents are encouraged to attend with youth.

Paul Cunningham, senior vice-president of sales and marketing at SiriusXM Canada, said it was a heartfelt nomination for Orangeville, which showed incredible community spirit, and a passion for music that secured Orangeville the concert.

“When we set out to find the first SiriusXM Music Towns, we knew Canadians would be excited by the opportunity to bring amazing Canadian artists to their doorstep, but the passion and enthusiasm has exceeded all our expectations,” Cunningham said.

“As we continue to plan local events, we’re looking forward to celebrating with the winning communities and we have some exciting surprises in the works.”

