Legion to host The Pepper Shakers for outdoor concert to kick of Summer Serenade Series

June 15, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

If you’re looking for a party, the Orangeville branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting its first outdoor fundraiser of the summer on Friday, June 16, and it is going to be a fun time.

The Legion will turn its entire parking lot into one big patio for the Summer Serenade Series, featuring a live performance by The Pepper Shakers.

“We’re going to have two events this summer,” said John Harris, Public Relations Officer at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 233. “The second one will take place on July 14. We will be closing the parking lot and turning it into one big patio. When we did it last year it was very successful and very popular. Everyone had a lot of fun. Last year we had betweeen 300 and 400 people. We’re planning on having a food truck there. The patio bar will be open so it’s an age majority event. We tried it last year and it was a real boost to our fundraising. Bring your lawn chair, come out and have a good time.”

The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted to help offset the costs of putting it on.

“We don’t have a cover charge but we do accept donations at the gate for anyone who would care to chip in,” John explained.

The Pepper Shakers are a Toronto-based band that really knows how to have a party. They are billed as a “Toronto Party Band.”

While The Pepper Shakers have an extensive repertoire and tailor their music for the occasion, they specialize in making sure the audience has a good time.

Their music spans several decades, and it’s upbeat. They specialize in performing music that audiences will know and enjoy.

This first Legion event of the Summer Serenade Series will take place on June 16, with the gate opening at 6:00 p.m.

