Legion thanks community for support in 2022 Poppy Campaign

December 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Royal Canadian Legion Col. Fitzgerald Branch 233 would like to offer a thank-you to the citizens of Orangeville and area for their generosity and support during the 2022 Poppy Campaign.

Your support enabled the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 233 in Orangeville to raise more than $56 000.00 dollars.

These funds are held in trust and their usage is prescribed in the General By-Laws of the

Royal Canadian Legion. These funds are used to provide assistance to Veterans and their Families, providing educational bursaries for Veterans Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren plus providing comforts for Veterans in Hospital and much more.

Many thanks as well to all Orangeville and area Businesses who allowed us to place our poppy trays in their place of business or allowed our canvassers access to their premises.

On behalf of all our members at The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #233, we wish to thank you for your generous support to our Annual Poppy Campaign.

“Lest we Forget” “We Will Remember”

Chuck Simpson, Poppy Campaign Chair

Barry Kimber, Legion President

