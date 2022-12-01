Letters to the Editor

Legion thanks community for support in 2022 Poppy Campaign

December 1, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The Royal Canadian Legion Col. Fitzgerald Branch 233 would like to offer a thank-you to the citizens of Orangeville and area for their generosity and support during the 2022 Poppy Campaign.

Your support enabled the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 233 in Orangeville to raise more than $56 000.00 dollars.

These funds are held in trust and their usage is prescribed in the General By-Laws of the

Royal Canadian Legion. These funds are used to provide assistance to Veterans and their Families, providing educational bursaries for Veterans Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren plus providing comforts for Veterans in Hospital and much more.

Many thanks as well to all Orangeville and area Businesses who allowed us to place our poppy trays in their place of business or allowed our canvassers access to their premises.

On behalf of all our members at The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #233, we wish to thank you for your generous support to our Annual Poppy Campaign.

“Lest we Forget” “We Will Remember”

Chuck Simpson, Poppy Campaign Chair

Barry Kimber, Legion President



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Flag raising in Dufferin show support for survivors of gender-based violence

By Sam Odrowski A gesture of support for women who endure violence and abuse was made locally last week. With November being Violence Against Women ...

Dufferin women sparkle during business awards gala

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Women in the Dufferin County business community shone at the Sparkle Awards Gala after a pandemic-caused shutdown of ...

Large crowd protests province’s Bill 23 outside Sylvia Jones’ office

Protest took place on November 25 ahead of Bill’s passage November 28 By Zachary Roman Residents of Dufferin and Caledon came together in protest against ...

Council requests provincial government repeal Bill 23

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville Town Council is taking a hard stance against the Ford government’s recently passed Bill 23. A unanimously supported Notice of Motion ...

Local vendors taking over Orangeville Fairgrounds for Hometown Market

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Hometown Market is gearing up for the largest event in its holiday market series, coming this weekend. ...