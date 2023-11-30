Legacy unmatched

November 30, 2023 · 0 Comments

When Doug Ford became Premier of Ontario, I had hope for change with his main slogan, “Ford for the People.”

How things have changed, and definitely not for the people. The corrupt $8.2 billion greenbelt scandal that favoured certain wealthy developers – a scandal that is still coming to light with an ongoing RCMP investigation.

Holding onto a $5.4 billion contingency fund for a rainy day? Our healthcare is in utter shambles, no affordable housing, homeless people dying on our streets, a deadly opioid crisis, a mental health crisis, and record uses of food banks. I think it’s raining hard right now. Doug Ford’s government has lost my respect, and many more Ontarians feel the same way.

This made me think who was the last great Premier of Ontario? It didn’t take long, William Grenville David P.C. the 18th Premier of Ontario from 1971 to 1985. His legacy is unmatched. Bill Davis governed with honesty, he earned the respect of all Ontarians.

Bill Davis was an environmentalist before it was fashionable to be green! He was responsible for the creation of the Ministry of Environment – the first ever in Canada! He protected the Niagara Escarpment, and brought in environmental assessment legislation for the public and private sector, first time ever in Ontario.

Under Bill Davis’ leadership, the province saw the creation of its college system and the establishment of new universities (York, Laurentian, Brock, Trent). He introduced the most progressive labour legislation in Ontario’s history. He also created TV Ontario (TVO), one of my favourite long-time television stations! He was a man of many more accomplishments. Bill Davis was a true leader for the people.

Doug Ford’s legacy on the other hand will probably go down as one of the worst Premiers in Ontario’s history who was totally out of touch with the people.

I’m sure Bill Davis would agree. Sadly, he passed away on the 8th of August in 2021. He was 92 years old.

If Bill Davis was still with us, I’m sure Doug Ford would receive a stern earful about honesty, respect and what leadership really is to all the people of Ontario.

Terry Brooker

Orangeville

