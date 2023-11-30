Letters to the Editor

Legacy unmatched

November 30, 2023   ·   0 Comments

When Doug Ford became Premier of Ontario, I had hope for change with his main slogan, “Ford for the People.”

How things have changed, and definitely not for the people. The corrupt $8.2 billion greenbelt scandal that favoured certain wealthy developers – a scandal that is still coming to light with an ongoing RCMP investigation.

Holding onto a $5.4 billion contingency fund for a rainy day? Our healthcare is in utter shambles, no affordable housing, homeless people dying on our streets, a deadly opioid crisis, a mental health crisis, and record uses of food banks. I think it’s raining hard right now. Doug Ford’s government has lost my respect, and many more Ontarians feel the same way.

 This made me think who was the last great Premier of Ontario? It didn’t take long, William Grenville David P.C. the 18th Premier of Ontario from 1971 to 1985. His legacy is unmatched. Bill Davis governed with honesty, he earned the respect of all Ontarians.

 Bill Davis was an environmentalist before it was fashionable to be green! He was responsible for the creation of the Ministry of Environment – the first ever in Canada! He protected the Niagara Escarpment, and brought in environmental assessment legislation for the public and private sector, first time ever in Ontario.

Under Bill Davis’ leadership, the province saw the creation of its college system and the establishment of new universities (York, Laurentian, Brock, Trent). He introduced the most progressive labour legislation in Ontario’s history. He also created TV Ontario (TVO), one of my favourite long-time television stations! He was a man of many more accomplishments. Bill Davis was a true leader for the people.

Doug Ford’s legacy on the other hand will probably go down as one of the worst Premiers in Ontario’s history who was totally out of touch with the people.

I’m sure Bill Davis would agree. Sadly, he passed away on the 8th of August in 2021. He was 92 years old.

If Bill Davis was still with us, I’m sure Doug Ford would receive a stern earful about honesty, respect and what leadership really is to all the people of Ontario.

Terry Brooker

Orangeville


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville mayor nominated at 2023 Premier’s Award

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post was recently included in a rarified field. Post, a Humber College Bachelor of Community ...

Revitalizing History: Lord Dufferin IODE fundraises to replace vandalized nurse sculpture

By Sam Odrowski A local not-for-profit women’s group is one step closer to replacing a work of art in Orangeville that was vandalized last year. ...

Make a difference in local health care with Headwaters’ Patient Advisory Program

By Paula Brown  Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is seeking individuals with firsthand experience at the hospital as a patient, family member, caregiver or volunteer ...

Orangeville Food Bank’s community vending machine relocates to Mill St. Library

In June, the Orangeville Food Bank partnered with the Town of Orangeville and Orangeville Public Library to launch a community vending machine. The machine was ...

Blackline Consulting delivers Orangeville’s service review

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville has a clearer line toward modernizing its service to best manage future growth. The municipality partnered with ...

Orangeville ratepayers could see 4.5% tax increase

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Little population growth against inflation in Orangeville is expected to have a hand in a 4.5 per cent ...

Orangeville sees savings in policing costs starting next year

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville will soon begin to realize significant savings in policing costs. Town council and the public got the ...

Tight economic conditions takes toll on mental health, service providers

By JAMES MATTHEWS The Edify Centre in Orangeville recently asked town council for immediate financial assistance. Sonia McDonald, a facilitator and counsellor at the Edify ...

Dufferin County eyes 4% tax levy increase following cuts

By Paula Brown  Dufferin County councillors are back at the table, crunching numbers as they begin deliberations over the 2024 budget.  Dufferin County Council met ...