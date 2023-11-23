Kindness in action: Salvation Army launches Christmas Kettle Campaign 2023

November 23, 2023

By Peter Richardson

The Salvation Army’s 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign is officially underway.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, Councillor Joe Andrews and Coun. Andy Macintosh joined with Orangeville Walmart manager Michel and Salvation Army New Hope Church Pastor Roger Barrow to kick off the campaign at Walmart on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Through the holiday season, a Christmas Kettle is set up at Walmart, where donations can be placed to support the Salvation Army’s many initiatives in the community.

Last year, money raised through the Christmas Kettle Campaign provided 261 families with food for Christmas and 436 families with toys. Overall, more than 7,000 toys were donated to children in Dufferin County.

In addition, 42,519 pounds of food were distributed to 202 households regularly in 2023, equalling 974 visits. Back-to-school assistance was also given to 168 children in the community.

The Christmas Kettle donations in 2022 also enabled the Salvation Army to provide emergency shelter assistance through short-term motel stays. This assistance helps homeless people navigate their way to securing housing. The donations enabled the Salvation Army to send 10 local kids to summer camp and provide warm winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, and scarves to those in need.

This and much more is provided thanks to the care and thoughtfulness of the community members donating to the Christmas Kettle Campaign. Donations are accepted by cash, debit card, credit card or cheque and can be done in person, online or at any Kettle location in the Dufferin.

The Salvation Army works tirelessly to help each community they are a part of, running family-friendly seasonal events and the many services they offer throughout the year.

Pastor Roger and his wife, also a pastor, are always available to lend a hand or just a sympathetic ear to anyone who asks. New Hope Church on Riddel Road is a haven for all those needing assistance, spiritual guidance or just a kind word.

In these trying times, a helping hand is often all it takes to get someone moving forward in life instead of becoming mired in endless turmoil and losing their way. The kettle campaign is the lifeblood of helping the community help itself.

The Salvation Army says the kettle is filled with kindness and hope in times of need. Through the many corporate and personal donations it receives, the campaign continues to be a beacon of hope for the residents of Dufferin County. It enables Pastor Barrow and his team to continually help those down on their luck, looking for a way to get back on their feet and contribute once again.

