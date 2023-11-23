Kindergarten registration for next school year now open

November 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

Kindergarten registration for the 2024-25 school year at Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) schools is now open.

The DPCDSB offers kindergarten in 125 Catholic elementary schools in Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, Bolton and Orangeville.

Parents/guardians can register online at dpcdsb.org.

Registration is open to Catholic children and children of Catholic parents. Kindergarten students must be at least four (4) years of age by Dec. 31, 2024.

The following documents are required to complete the registration process:

Proof of age of the child

Original Roman Catholic baptismal certificate (for child and/or parent/guardian) or original baptismal certificate from a church in full communion with the Holy See of Rome or an Eastern Catholic Church.

Immunization Reference #’s from the local Public Health Unit

Proof of Canadian citizenship or permanent resident status

Proof of home address

Proof of English Separate School Support

Please refer to the Register for School webpage at www3.dpcdsb.org/schools/register-for-school/kindergarten-registration for accepted forms of documentation.

Inquiries about home school locations/boundary areas should be directed to the DPCDSB Planning Department at 905-890-0708 ext. 24440.



For more information, parents/guardians should contact their local Catholic school, visit the DPCDSB website at dpcdsb.org, or call DPCDSB’s Admissions Department at 905-890-1221.

