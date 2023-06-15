Sports

Junior C Northmen win over Wilmot Wild

June 15, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen headed into their Saturday, June 10, game against the first-place Wilmot Wild to gauge their ability to compete for another Meredith Cup championship. They came up with a solid game at both ends of the floor.

Luke Downard’s two-goal, three-assist night paced the Northmen attack.

Wilmot opened the scoring just 2:30 into the game. Downard scored two goals in the middle of the period to send Orangeville into the first intermission with a slim 2-1 lead.

Camden McGuire built on the lead with an unassisted goal on a delayed penalty in the second.

Wilmot battled back to tie the game with a pair of goals – the second one on a short-handed effort with 45 seconds left in the period.

Zack Dorval restored the Northmen’s momentum with a power-play goal with three seconds left on the clock.

The game was tied at four early in the third period.

Blake Martin-King scored the eventual game-winning goal at 4:47 into the final frame.

Orangeville goalie Jacob Hand and the defence shut down the Wilmot offence for the rest of the game.

Hand stopped 29 of 33 shots.

Jack Fitzpatrick added a couple of power-play goals for the Northmen, and the Orangeville squad left the floor with a 7-4 win.

The Junior C Northmen will be back in action at Tony Rose Arena on Saturday, June 17, to host the Fergus Thistles.

Game time is 3:00 p.m.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Dufferin Parent Support Network celebrates 25 years of helping families

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Dufferin Parent Support Network looks forward to a fruitful continuation of a quarter century of service. And ...

Legion to host The Pepper Shakers for outdoor concert to kick of Summer Serenade Series

By Brian Lockhart If you’re looking for a party, the Orangeville branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting its first outdoor fundraiser of the ...

Fire in Orangeville home claims one life, sends two to hospital

By Sam Odrowski A structure fire in Orangeville claimed the life of one person and sent two others to Headwaters Hospital on June 8. Officers ...

Fire danger rating to drop to ‘moderate’ soon

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Fire Departments of Dufferin County are anticipating a county-wide fire ban to drop to a moderate fire ...

Indigenous People’s Day moving to Alexandra Park and Orangeville Town Hall

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin County Cultural Resource Circle (DCCRC) is inviting the community to join them in celebrating National Indigenous ...

Headwaters Hospital launches real-time wait clock in Emergency Department 

Headwaters Health Care Centre has introduced a real-time wait clock for the Emergency Department (ED). The wait clock will give up-to-date information on the estimated ...

Dufferin County approves 2023-2026 Strategic Plan

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has officially approved their strategic plan for the next four years.  The County’s 2023-2026 Strategic ...