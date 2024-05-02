Sports

Junior C Northmen win home opener with late game tie-breaker

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen won their season and home opener with a late game tiebreaker on Friday (Apr. 26) night on their home floor at Tony Rose Arena.

A big crowd turned out for the first game of the season when the Northmen hosted the Barrie Bombers.

The game started with a fast pace, as most of the scoring for the whole game took place in the first half of the first period.

Barrie opened the scoring just 47 seconds into the game.

The Northmen responded when Jack Fitzpatrick hit the back of the Bombers net just over a minute later.

After a second Barrie goal, it was a tie game when Luke Downard scored 18 seconds later.

Fitzpatrick got his second of the game to give the Northmen a 2-1 lead.

Both teams scored one more in the first period, with Northmen, Cameron McClintock, notching a goal to give the Orangeville squad a one-goal lead going into the second period.

It was again a tie game when Barrie scored early in the second period.

Josh Presley scored for Orangeville to give the Northmen a one-goal advantage.

Both teams scored two more times in the period giving the Northmen a 7-6 advantage with one period remaining.

Fitzpatrick got his third of the night, followed up by a goal from Logan Marshall.

The Bombers scored in the third period to make it a 7-7 game, but with plenty of time still on the clock.

Orangeville’s Logan Marshall scored midway in the period and the Northmen held steady on defence for the rest of the game for their first win of the season.

The final was 8-7.

There are 15 teams in the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League this year, playing in two Conferences.

The Northmen are in the Western Conference along with Brantford, Wilmot, Fergus, Halton Hills, Six Nations, and Barrie.

Teams will play an 18-game regular season schedule before going into the playoffs.

The Junior C Northmen will return to Tony Rose Arena on Saturday, May 2, to face the Brantford Warriors.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.


