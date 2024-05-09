Junior C Northmen leading conference after the weekend

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen have moved into first place in the Western Conference of the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League after splitting the weekend with a win and a loss.

On Friday, May 4, the Northmen hosted the Brantford Warriors at Tony Rose Arena.

The Northmen stormed into the first period scoring four goals while shutting out the Warriors for the frame.

Orangeville goals came from Logan Marshall, who opened the scoring at 3:09 into the first period, Jack Fitzpatrick, and two from Luke Downard.

Brantford started scoring in the second period and the Northmen kept pace, responding to every goal.

The Warriors managed to score four second-period goals.

The Northmen kept ahead in the game scoring five of their own to lead the game 9-4 going into the final period.

Second-period Northmen goals came from Keaton Walsh, Josh Presley, Nick Haladuick, Logan Marshall, and Aidan Toogood.

Orangeville scored two third-period goals with Downard getting his second of the game midway in the frame, and Presley getting his second of the night.

Brantford managed two late-game goals but that’s all they could do for the night, and the Northmen left the arena with an 11-6 win.

The Northmen were back at it the following day, Sunday, May 5, when they were on the road to take on the Wilmot Wild.

This time the first period did not go as well.

The Northmen managed only a single first-period goal and gave up five goals to Wilmot to put them at a disadvantage early in the game.

Josh Presley got the Orangeville goal in the first period.

The Northmen were again outgunned in the second period when they were outscored 3-2 for the frame, giving the Wild an 8-3 lead heading into the final period.

Logan Brake and Jack Fitzpatrick got the Northmen second-period goals.

Orangeville had a good third period, shutting down the Wilmot attack and keeping them to zero goals while scoring two of their own.

However, that first period cost them, and the Northmen had to settle for an 8-5 loss in their fourth game of the season.

Logan Marshall and Josh Presley scored the two third-period Northmen goals.

After the weekend, the Junior C Northmen have moved into first place in the Western Conference of the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League with a 3-1 record.

Brantford is in second place, followed by Barrie, Wilmot, Fergus, Six Nations, and Halton Hills.

In the Eastern Conference, the Peterborough Lakers have moved into first place.

They are followed by the Huntsville Hawks and the Cornwall Celtics.

The Northmen hosted the Barrie Bombers on Tuesday, May 7, with results not available at press time.

The Northmen will return to Tony Rose Arena on Friday, May 10, to meet the Six Nations Stealth.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

