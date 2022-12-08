Junior C hockey providing lots of competition this season as three teams battle for top spot

By Brian Lockhart

Fans of Junior C Hockey are getting a lot of entertainment this season as small-town junior hockey hits the halfway mark in the regular season.

The North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League is seeing some serious competition between the top three teams who have all been in first place at one time this year.

The Stayner Siskins continue to dominate this season taking only one loss after 20 times on the ice. They seem to be the powerhouse team this season and have played a well-controlled game every time they put their skates on.

With 38 points, the Siskins are five points ahead of the second-place Alliston Hornets.

The Hornets took a few losses early in the season but seem to have straightened themselves out and are now on a seven-game winning streak.

The Alliston team seems to have gelled together in November and is playing a better style of hockey than they were in the early going.

After 20 games, the Hornets have come out on top 16 times and have taken four losses including one overtime loss.

The Schomberg Cougars had the top spot for a few weeks before slipping into second, then dropping to third where they currently reside. They are still playing some good hockey and will be a hot contender in the playoffs.

They have won 13 of 19 games this season while giving up six losses.

In the middle, the Orillia Terriers, Huntsville Otters, and Innisfil Spartans are separated by one point.

Orillia has 21, with Huntsville and Innisfil currently recording 20 points for the season so far. All three teams are less than .500 in the standings.

The bottom three teams, the Caledon Golden Hawks, Midland Flyers and Penetang Kings, have been struggling all season.

Midland has only won 3 games, and the Kings, who have been a top team in past years, have only won two games this season.

There’s still a lot of good hockey remaining as the teams get ready for the final 20 games in a bid to improve their place in the standings.

