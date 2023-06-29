Sports

Junior Bengals in third place near end of the regular season

June 29, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior Bengals are in a decent position in the Junior Division of the North Dufferin Baseball League standings, with only two games remaining on the regular season schedule.

Travelling up to Mansfield on June 22, the Orangeville squad took a loss to the Cubs after the Mansfield team took a four-run lead in the first inning.

The Bengals had a slow start with no hits in the first inning.

In the second, Logan Sheppard hit a double to put men on second and third base. A sacrifice fly ball brought in the first Orangeville run of the game.

Another hit by Tyler Robertson brought in a second Bengals run.

Joseph Park hit in the second and made it to second base, but a fly ball deep to the field ended the inning.

Sheppard started things off in the fourth inning with his second double of the game, but the squad couldn’t capitalize and couldn’t score in the inning.

The game ended in a 9-5 loss for the Bengals.

Only the top six teams will make it to the Junior Playoffs this season.

The Orillia Royals are maintaining first place with only one loss this season.

The Creemore Padres are in second place, followed by Orangeville, Innisfil Cardinals, Barrie Baycats, Mansfield Cubs, and the Georgina Bulldogs.

The Bengals have two games remaining on the regular season schedule before heading into playoffs.

The two final games will be on the road, with the Bengals up against the Barrie Baycats and the Mansfield Cubs.



         


