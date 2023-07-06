Sports

Junior B Northmen eliminate Gloucester in three game sweep

July 6, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen eliminated the Gloucester Griffins in the first round of playoffs after a three-game sweep in their best-of-five playoff series ending Friday (June 30) night in front of a hometown crowd at Tony Rose Arena.

The series started with two road trips for the Northmen that took them to Gloucester near Ottawa.

In game one of the series, the Northmen came out on top with a 15-14 win. Game two ended with a third-period Northmen shut-out to win the game 12-6.

Returning to Orangeville for game three, the Northmen could clinch the series with a win.

The Northmen stormed into the first period in Friday’s game, scoring four unanswered goals to take command of the game.

Northmen’s goals came from Tyler Van Wart, Evan Brake, and two from Marcelo Carreiro, including the opening goal on a powerplay.

Early in the second period, the Northmen blew the game wide open with three more goals to lead 7-0 at just two and a half minutes into the frame.

Orangeville scorers were Evan Brake, and Logan Sawyer, and Carreiro for his third of the game.

Gloucester got on the scoreboard midway in the period scoring three.

The Northmen finished the period with two more from Van Wart and Brake.

The Griffins picked up two more goals in the third period, but the Northmen evened it up with two more late in the game from Brake and Liam Stadnyk to finish the game.

The final was an 11-5 Northmen win.

For the next round of playoffs, the Northmen will face the Halton Hills Bulldogs. 

Halton Hills defeated the Kahnawake Hunters in a series that went five games and wrapped up with a 14-8 Bulldogs win on July 2. 



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Federal grants provide two local organizations with $63,000 altogether to attract investment

By Sam Odrowski Two organizations in Dufferin County received a boost in funding from the federal government’s Investment Readiness Program (IRP), totalling $63,000. The Dufferin ...

B Social Cafe opens new location at Dufferin Oaks, eliminating employment barriers

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents and visitors can now have the chance to sit down and enjoy a hot cup of tea ...

First vintage clothing store in Orangeville opens at the Village Refillery

Vintage Hussy offers curated selection of clothes By Sam Odrowski The Village Refillery has expanded to offer Orangeville’s first vintage clothing store. The business, which ...

Community rallies around Orangeville man battling cancer

By Brian Lockhart A former teacher at Orangeville District High School who is battling Stage 4 lung cancer is receiving a lot of support from ...

Two Primrose Elementary students awarded for helping rescue peers in bus crash

By: Paula Brown  Two twelve-year-old students from Mulmur have been honoured for their efforts in helping rescue their peers after the bus they were travelling ...

Local school board approves nearly $500 million combined budget for 2023-24 year

By: Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has approved its budget for the 2023-2024 school year.  The board ...