Junior B Northmen eliminate Gloucester in three game sweep

July 6, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen eliminated the Gloucester Griffins in the first round of playoffs after a three-game sweep in their best-of-five playoff series ending Friday (June 30) night in front of a hometown crowd at Tony Rose Arena.

The series started with two road trips for the Northmen that took them to Gloucester near Ottawa.

In game one of the series, the Northmen came out on top with a 15-14 win. Game two ended with a third-period Northmen shut-out to win the game 12-6.

Returning to Orangeville for game three, the Northmen could clinch the series with a win.

The Northmen stormed into the first period in Friday’s game, scoring four unanswered goals to take command of the game.

Northmen’s goals came from Tyler Van Wart, Evan Brake, and two from Marcelo Carreiro, including the opening goal on a powerplay.

Early in the second period, the Northmen blew the game wide open with three more goals to lead 7-0 at just two and a half minutes into the frame.

Orangeville scorers were Evan Brake, and Logan Sawyer, and Carreiro for his third of the game.

Gloucester got on the scoreboard midway in the period scoring three.

The Northmen finished the period with two more from Van Wart and Brake.

The Griffins picked up two more goals in the third period, but the Northmen evened it up with two more late in the game from Brake and Liam Stadnyk to finish the game.

The final was an 11-5 Northmen win.

For the next round of playoffs, the Northmen will face the Halton Hills Bulldogs.

Halton Hills defeated the Kahnawake Hunters in a series that went five games and wrapped up with a 14-8 Bulldogs win on July 2.

