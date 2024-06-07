Junior A Northmen split the weekend with a loss and win

June 7, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

It was the second period that turned around Friday (May 30) night’s game between the Orangeville Junior A Northmen and the Mimico Mountaineers at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville.

The game started off well for the Northmen and they had a 4-2 lead at the end of the first period.

Orangeville goals came from Joey Spallina, Liam Matthews, and Trey Deere for two.

The Mimico squad took over the lead in the second period, scoring four times before the Northmen could respond.

The only Orangeville goal in that period came from Owen Rahn at the midway mark.

Returning for the final period, neither team could do much with scoring.

Both teams scored one in the final 20 minutes with Mimico coming out on top with the 8-6 win.

The Northmen were back at it for their second home game of the weekend when they hosted the St. Catharines Athletics at Tony Rose on Sunday, June 2.

The Northmen led the first period outscoring the Athletics 3-2.

First-period Orangeville goals came from Joey Spallina, Liam Matthews, and Dylan Sanderson.

In the second period, the Northmen extended their lead to 8-4 after a strong offensive showing.

Putting up numbers on the scoreboard for Orangeville were Tray Deere, Nate Ruff, Joey Spallina, Liam Matthews, and Aiden Long.

The Northmen kept up the strong effort in the final period. They outscored St. Catharines 6-4 to cap the game and left the arena floor with a 14-8 win.

Third-period Northmen goals came from Liam Matthews, who scored five goals in this game; Joey Spallina, who got three for the game; Zackary Toll, Colin French, Vince Onofrio, and Elijah Edwards, who each got one.

After the weekend the Northmen are in third place in the OJLL with a 3-2 record and six points.

The Toronto Beaches is currently in first place followed by the Mimico Mountaineers.

The Junior A Northmen will be back at it on Sunday, June 9, when they will host the Toronto Beaches at Tony Rose Arena.

Game time is 7 p.m.

