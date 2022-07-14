Junior A Northmen in fifth place after loss to Mimico

By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Junior Lacrosse League is getting ready to go into the playoffs as the last few games on the regular season schedule are played.

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen were in the number five spot in the league after their Friday (July 8) night game against the Mimico Mountaineers at Tony Rose arena.

After the first period the Moutaineers were leading 4-2.

First period Northmen goals came from Koleton Marquis and Liam Matthews.

The Northmen made a strong comeback in the second period when they scored five goals to tie the game then take the lead.

Matthews got three more goals in the second period. Other Northmen goals came from Jameson Bucktooth, with Marquis getting his second and third of the game.

Mimico scored at the end of the period to make it an 8-7 Northmen game with one period left to go.

The Orangeville squad pulled ahead by two goals in the third period, but the Mountaineers matched the goals and tied the game at ten to force an overtime period.

Marquis got his fourth goal of the game with Bucktooth getting his second of the night.

Mimico scored at 9:24 into the overtime period to take the win with a final 11-10 score.

After 19 games, Mimco is in first place with a 15-4-0 record and 30 points.

They are followed by the Toronto Beaches – two points behind with 28, and the Oakville Buzz with 26 points.

In the number four spot, the Whitby Warriors have 24.

The Northmen slotted in the number five spot after Friday’s game with 24 points.

The League is now gearing up for the playoffs and the run for the Minto Cup.

The Northmen are the defending Minto Cup champions having won the last time the tournament was played in 2019.

