Jim Shaw Youth Volunteer Award goes to student of Shelburne high school

May 9, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A student of Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) has been named as the recipient of this year’s Jim Shaw Youth Volunteer Award.

Hudson Krysa, 14, was announced as the winner of the award on April 24.

The Grand Valley Lions Club is behind the award and said it selected Krysa due to his volunteer efforts in Dufferin County.

“Hudson’s dedication to community service is truly inspiring,” said the Grand Valley Lions in a press release. “His commitment to making a positive impact shines through in everything he does.”

Krysa is a proud member of the Air Cadets and very active in the local community.

From marching proudly in Christmas parades to supporting Poppy sales for the Royal Canadian Legion, Krysa’s involvement in community events is nothing short of remarkable, said the Grand Valley Lions.

And his service extends beyond the holidays. As a lunch helper at school since Grade 3, he’s been spreading joy and kindness for many years.

Krysa’s also a familiar face at various events in Grand Valley, lending a hand wherever it’s needed. From assisting the BIA during its Car Show to helping the Grand Valley Lions Club with their annual Duck Race, he has made significant contributions locally.

Other volunteering efforts of Krysa’s include cleaning up Grand Valley on Earth Day, helping with the town’s Tree Lighting Ceremony, and assisting with the Masquerade on Main event.

“[This] showcases his unwavering dedication to community building,” said the Grand Valley Lions’ press release. “[Krysa] truly checks all the boxes to be the recipient of the Youth Volunteer Award. His passion, kindness, and tireless efforts make him the perfect candidate. Join us in celebrating Hudson and his incredible contributions to our community!”

