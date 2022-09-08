International Plowing Match and Rural Expo coming to Dufferin in 2023

By Paula Brown

Dufferin County has been selected as the host location for the 104th edition of the International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM).

This time next year from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, the farmers’ fields surrounding Bowling Green and Laurel will be transformed into a tented city with plowing competition venues, parking areas and a RV park. The 2023 IPM is being hosted by the municipalities of Amaranth and Grand Valley.

“The Headwaters of the Grand offers outstanding agricultural land and a dynamic group of people who will make the 2023 IPM an outstanding event,” said Robert MacLean, president of the Ontario Plowmen’s Association. “We look forward to this opportunity to re-size some of the features that have just grown too large over the years.”

The International Plowing Match and Rural Expo is the largest event of its kind in North America, spanning five-days. The education and competitive event began in 1913 at Sunnybrook Farm in Toronto.

While the IPM event has been held in counties surrounding Dufferin County in the past, the 2023 IPM will mark the first time the event has been hosted in Dufferin County.

In preparation for next year, both local and provincial organizers will be meeting with leaders in the Grand Valley Agricultural Society, the Shelburne Agricultural Society, and the Orangeville Agricultural Society.

