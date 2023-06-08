Interested in playing pickleball? Here are some things you should know

June 8, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport in North America, and with rising popularity, many communities are providing space to play this sport.

Pickle combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It is fun to play and requires less physical effort than tennis making it an ideal sport for older people who want to stay active. It is a low-intensity, low-impact sport but still requires skill. It is fun for all ages.

The sport was invented in 1965 in Washington State when three fathers wanted to try something new because their kids were bored with their usual summertime activities.

If you are interested in trying pickleball, Orangeville Recreation offers indoor court bookings at the Alder Recreation Centre for up to six players for 1.5 hours. Players need to bring their own equipment. However, a pickleball net is provided as part of the court rental.

Reservations are $16.75, and openings are available at varying times throughout the day.

This program will be available during the summer months on a reduced schedule.

Outdoor courts are available for free public use at the Orangeville Lions Sports Pad at 120 Diane Drive.

Players must supply their own net.

Orangeville Recreation is partnering with Tailored Pickleball this spring to offer clinics at the Orangeville Lions Sports Park. All skill levels are welcome to register for Pickleball 101, 102, and mentored practice sessions.

Pickleball is a game geared towards being social. It’s as much about the connection and sense of community it creates as it is about playing the game. This makes it a great option for families or friends to take up together.

Equipment needed includes pickleball paddles, balls and non-marking gum-sole or tennis shoes.

It is an easy game to learn. It only takes between ten and 15 minutes to understand the rules. Scorekeeping is simple – you must reach 11 points to win, and you need to win by two points.

Pickleball can be played indoors or outdoors.

You can learn more about pickleball by visiting online at orangeville.ca/pickleball.

Readers Comments (0)